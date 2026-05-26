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Ryan Tolmich

From Gio Reyna and Alejandro Zendejas’ surprise inclusions to Diego Luna’s heartbreak - Winners and losers of the USMNT’s World Cup squad announcement

Winners & Losers
Analysis
USA
FEATURES
World Cup
G. Reyna
D. Luna
A. Zendejas

GOAL breaks down the biggest winners and losers of Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup squad, including the bold decisions to include Alejandro Zendejas and Gio Reyna.

And there we have it. After years of debating and dissecting, the 26-player squad that will represent the U.S. men's national team at this summer's World Cup has finally been unveiled. That doesn't mean the debating or dissecting has ended, though. In fact, it's only just beginning.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad has no shortage of big decisions. While there isn't an overly egregious absence, there are a few that have already caused some controversy. That happens with every World Cup roster, in truth, but the USMNT roster isn't immune as Pochettino had to make some hard calls on some big-name players.

So who was on the right side of those calls? Who will be frustrated watching from home? GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from the USMNT's roster release...

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Gio Reyna

    There was enough history to suggest that this was coming, but that never meant that it was a guarantee. Pochettino said it himself, though: Reyna is special, and you have to make big decisions when it comes to special players.

    So, despite a lack of playing time, Reyna is in. It's easy to see why. Ultimately, regardless of his club situation, Reyna is a proven game-changer, particularly at the USMNT level. He proved that in two Nations League finals and he proved it again in the fall with a goal and an assist when reintroduced to the team. There is a finite number of players in the pool that can do what Reyna can do and, because of that, Pochettino wanted him in the squad.

    Will it be worth it in the end? To be determined. It remains to be seen what Reyna's role is. Is he a game-changing supersub? Is he someone who could start against a Paraguay team he scored against just a few months ago? Is he a break-in-case-of-emergency option off the bench for a scenario where the tournament is in jeopardy and the U.S. needs a goal? Heck, he could be all three.

    The main thing is that he's in the team, which means Pochettino sees some role for him despite all of the reasons to have some doubts.

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  • Diego Luna USMNTGetty Images

    LOSER: Diego Luna

    Given all he's contributed over the last 18-ish months, it's hard not to feel for Diego Luna. He did everything right and, in the end, it didn't work out for him. He's not the first that's happened to and he won't be the last, but that won't make it feel any better to him.

    Luna emerged as one of the stars of this cycle. His relentless energy helped set the tone for the start of the Pochettino era, as did his famous broken nose. He stepped up through the Gold Cup and remained a part of the picture through the fall. It looked as if he'd be, at the very least, an energy guy off the bench. Ultimately, though, there was no room for him.

    It's not the first time this has happened to the Real Salt Lake star. He experienced a similar situation with the Olympics and had used that to fuel his World Cup push. Unfortunately, the endings to those stories were similar. This isn't the end of Luna's story, though. Just 22, it's easy to see Luna getting another chance next cycle as he looks to dust himself off and rebuild himself from the latest heartbreak.

  • Chris Richards USMNT 2025Getty

    WINNER: Center backs

    There were simply too many permutations at center back. In the end, Pochettino went with one that few could have seen coming. It's a crowded group, but Pochettino did it anyway: he basically took all of them.

    Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty and Miles Robinson are in as defined center backs. Joe Scally and Alex Freeman can play there, too. There was somehow room for all of them in the 26-man squad, which includes seven players who could realistically start in the three center back spots.

    What does that say? Well, it does bring up some concerns about Richards' fitness. It also all but confirms that the U.S. will go three-at-the-back. If you're going to play that system, options are good, and Pochettino surely took options.

    It seemed like not everyone in that position would end up happy. In the end, they did, as Pochettino went heavy on central defenders while going with significantly less depth elsewhere.

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  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: Central midfielders

    That spot with less depth? Guess where that is?

    In the end, Pochettino went with only three players he has traditionally used as central midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan. Weston McKennie, who has started further up, is expected to drop back. Malik Tillman potentially could in a pinch but, yeah, that's it. There aren't many names here.

    The names that are missing will be stunned. Tanner Tessmann and Aidan Morris looked to potentially start this summer, with both seemingly competing to play next to Adams in the XI. In the end, neither was fortunate enough to get the call-up. It was the biggest, boldest decision of Pochettino's squad-building, one that could be the difference between success and failure this summer.

    It's also a brutal break for Tessmann and Morris on a personal level, two players who were around through this cycle but won't be a part of that big moment at the end of it.

  • Alejandro Zendejas América Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty

    WINNER: Alejandro Zendejas

    To Zendejas' credit, his last USMNT appearance did result in a goal against Japan. Of the 18 games the U.S. played in 2025, though, Zendejas played in just two, totalling 84 minutes. It seemed he wasn't part of the plans, particularly after being left out in March.

    As it turns out, though, he forced his way in, thanks to a standout run with Club America. With six goals and four assists in just 923 minutes, Zendejas has emerged as arguably Liga MX's best player. Pochettino couldn't overlook that, which is why Zendejas was a worthwhile addition to the squad.

    Thanks to the combination of form and creativity that he's arriving with, Zendejas could have a part to play, too. We'll see how Pochettino uses him, but he clearly has a plan for Zendejas and, if he didn't, he wouldn't be here.


  • Zavier Gozo, Real Salt LakeRob Gray-Imagn Images

    LOSER: Young stars

    It was never a realistic hope, but there was hope nonetheless. In the end, though, there was no room in the 26 for some of the USMNT's fastest rising stars.

    Zavier Gozo and Julian Hall have earned that label by scoring goal after goal in MLS. Adri Mehmeti has it, too, due to his tendency to run the show from midfield. None of the three ultimately made the USMNT squad, though, as Pochettino went with the tried and true by selecting only players he'd previously had in camp.

    One player who had been in camp that wasn't included was Noahkai Banks. The young defender, too, missed out, although it's unclear whether that's of his doing or Pochettino's. After asking for time to mull over options with Germany, Banks will not play in the World Cup with either, but his focus has always seemingly been on the long-term anyway.

    Speaking of the long term, the time for young players is coming. It'll be here right after the World Cup, as several names on this list look set to take a big leap forward after this summer's tournament.