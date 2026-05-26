From Gio Reyna and Alejandro Zendejas’ surprise inclusions to Diego Luna’s heartbreak - Winners and losers of the USMNT’s World Cup squad announcement

There was enough history to suggest that this was coming, but that never meant that it was a guarantee. Pochettino said it himself, though: Reyna is special, and you have to make big decisions when it comes to special players.

So, despite a lack of playing time, Reyna is in. It's easy to see why. Ultimately, regardless of his club situation, Reyna is a proven game-changer, particularly at the USMNT level. He proved that in two Nations League finals and he proved it again in the fall with a goal and an assist when reintroduced to the team. There is a finite number of players in the pool that can do what Reyna can do and, because of that, Pochettino wanted him in the squad.

Will it be worth it in the end? To be determined. It remains to be seen what Reyna's role is. Is he a game-changing supersub? Is he someone who could start against a Paraguay team he scored against just a few months ago? Is he a break-in-case-of-emergency option off the bench for a scenario where the tournament is in jeopardy and the U.S. needs a goal? Heck, he could be all three.

The main thing is that he's in the team, which means Pochettino sees some role for him despite all of the reasons to have some doubts.