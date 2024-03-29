Will Gio Reyna finally get a chance? Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to commit to more playing time despite starring role for USMNT
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has not given Gio Reyna much hope of improved game time despite the American's starring role for the USMNT.
- Reyna shows up big for USMNT in Nations League triumph
- Nuno impressed but refuses to expand role
- Forest in drop zone after points deduction