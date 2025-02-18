Gio Reyna added to Borussia Dortmund's 'strike list' ahead of summer transfer window as Bundesliga giants run out of patience with enigmatic USMNT star
USMNT star Gio Reyna is reportedly on Borussia Dortmund’s transfer “strike list”, with the Bundesliga giants prepared to sanction a sale this summer.
- Playmaker has struggled for form & fitness
- Less than 18 months remaining on his contract
- BVB ready to listen to offers in next window