Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta stun the football world! The game's biggest overachievers dismantle supposedly unbeatable Bayer Leverkusen to finally claim the trophy they so richly deserved

No coach in the modern era has achieved bigger things with such a small club for as long as the 66-year-old

Gian Piero Gasperini had never won a trophy as a coach. Atalanta hadn't lifted one for 61 years. And they'd only lost another consecutive Coppa Italia final (their third under Gasperini) just last week. So, what chance did they have against Bayer Leverkusen, the newly crowned, treble-chasing Bundesliga champions who hadn't lost for 361 days? Zero, according to many pundits.

Indeed, some even feared that Gasperini was bracing himself for defeat by arguing that the result of the Europa League final was irrelevant; that Atalanta's mere presence in Dublin was a kind of victory in and of itself. He was right, too.

Even if they'd lost, Atalanta's achievements under Gasperini would still have warranted the utmost respect. The thing is, though, had they not completely dismantled Xabi Alonso's supposedly unstoppable side, they might not have got it.

Because Atalanta have been defying logic for a long time, and only now will they get the credit they so richly deserve after finally getting their hands on the trophy they have well and truly earned.