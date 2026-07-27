'Sorry you were so consumed by hate!' - Gianni Infantino blasts FIFA critics after 'most outstanding' World Cup

In the wake of a tournament that was as much defined by its off-field drama as its on-field heroics, Infantino has chosen to go on the offensive. The FIFA president used his personal Instagram and the organisation’s official channels to deliver a stinging rebuke to the journalists and critics who questioned the logistics and integrity of the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Framing the event as a triumph of unity, Infantino suggested that his critics had missed the broader joy of the sport due to their own personal biases and agendas.

"To all of you who missed watching kids, babies, grandparents, and parents come together for the beautiful game, I say sorry that the matches are now over and sorry that you missed all that joy and togetherness," Infantino wrote in his scathing address. "Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all.

"To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens spreading hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organising, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world."



