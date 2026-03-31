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Gianni Infantino admits no Plan B for Iran as FIFA president addresses World Cup withdrawal threat
A tournament under shadow
The ongoing conflict in Iran has had a significant impact on the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, raising serious doubts about whether the country will compete in Group G. While Iran qualified on the pitch a year ago, the political climate has soured as a result of military actions and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. FIFA is currently navigating a complex diplomatic landscape, as the tournament is scheduled to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, which are at the heart of the geopolitical turmoil. Despite these tensions, Infantino has remained firm, categorising Iran's participation as "Plan A" and ruling out any other options for the time being.
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FIFA’s firm stance
Infantino has insisted that football must serve as a unifying force despite the "real world" complexities, confirming he has received personal assurances from the White House that the Iranian delegation will be permitted to compete.
In an interview with N+, the FIFA president stated: “Iran represents its people, those who live in Iran and those who live abroad. They qualified for this World Cup on the field; they were a team that qualified very early. It's a football-mad country. We want them to play; they will play in the World Cup, and there are no plans B, C, or D; it's plan A. We live in the real world and we know what the situation is, which is very complicated, but we are working and we are going to make sure that Iran plays this World Cup in the best conditions.”
Threats from Tehran
In contrast to FIFA’s optimism, the rhetoric from Tehran suggests a complete boycott is imminent. Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali has expressed grave concerns regarding the safety of his players in the United States, citing the ongoing war and recent strikes as insurmountable barriers to participation.
Donyamali told state television: "Due to the wicked acts they have done against Iran - they have imposed two wars on us over just eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people - definitely it's not possible for us to take part in the World Cup."
This sentiment was echoed by Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, who admitted that while attendance is the goal, the trauma of recent attacks has made looking forward to the tournament nearly impossible. He said: "What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope."
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A race against time
With the tournament kick-off just 72 days away, FIFA faces a race against time to formalise security protocols and travel arrangements for the Iranian squad. Iran is currently scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand in Inglewood on June 15.