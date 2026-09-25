'We made history!' - Gianluigi Donnarumma opens up on Roberto Mancini reunion and emotional Italy return

For Donnarumma, pulling on the national jersey remains the ultimate honour. The goalkeeper has experienced the highs of international football before, but his desire to succeed for his homeland burns brighter than ever since moving away from Serie A.

"I am so proud to represent the Nazionale, even more so since I started playing abroad, because I do really miss Italy and have the passion to come back and represent my country in the most important tournaments," Donnarumma explained, as quoted by Football Italia.

"It is always exciting to be back here (Stadio Olimpico), we had some wonderful moments in this stadium. I learned from every coach I worked with, every member of staff, and I will never stop learning."