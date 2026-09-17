'I take responsibility and get out of the way!' – Buffon stands firm on Gennaro Gattuso stance

Addressing his role within the national team setup, Buffon reaffirmed that supporting Gattuso was the correct decision for that specific moment. He insisted that isolated match outcomes or missed penalties do not alter his conviction regarding Gattuso's leadership qualities.

Buffon praised his former international team-mate's character and passion for the role.

"After the elimination against Bosnia I chose to leave and I came out of it very well," Buffon explained. "I pushed for Gattuso as coach and I would do it again now, he was the right man for the moment we were going through. A missed penalty won't change my mind."