'I made it quite clear' - Ghana boss speaks out after axing Thomas Partey from latest squad even though Arsenal midfielder 'wanted to come'
Ghana manager Otto Addo says he left Thomas Partey out of his latest squad against the Arsenal midfielder's wishes, but refused to explain why.
- Partey out of Ghana squad for second time in a row
- Midfielder is playing crucial role for Arsenal
- Addo says 'confidential' reasons behind absence