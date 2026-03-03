Getafe star suggests Antonio Rudiger deserves 10-match ban for trying to smash my face in after Real Madrid defender gets away with brutal challenge

Speaking after the match, a visibly shaken Rico did not hold back when assessing the challenge that left him clutching his face in agony. Rico suggested that the lack of internal intervention from officials was a sign of bias, claiming that a player from a smaller club would have faced much harsher consequences for the same action. "If it were the other way around, I would have gotten the same 10-game suspension or wouldn't have played at all this season. I don't know what VAR is for. I think it's for these situations," Rico told Deportes COPE in an explosive interview following the final whistle.

The Getafe defender remains adamant that Rudiger’s actions were a direct result of a previous disagreement on the pitch, rather than an accidental collision during the flow of play. Rico’s frustration was echoed by his teammates and coaching staff, who watched as Martin Satriano's stunning first half volley secured a famous victory for the underdogs, while the game’s most violent moment went unpunished by the referee and the VAR room.