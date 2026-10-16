AFP
Getafe president Angel Torres confirms shock negotiations to sign English winger Jadon Sancho
Madrid minnows plot ambitious swoop
Getafe are attempting to pull off one of the most audacious transfer coups of the season as they move for Sancho. While Getafe might not be the traditional destination for a player of his profile, the club has developed a reputation for providing a platform for high-level talents looking to rediscover their best form in a different environment. They are confident that a resolution can be found to bring the former Borussia Dortmund star to the Coliseum.
Alongside the pursuit of Sancho, Getafe are also working on a deal to bring Dani Parejo back to the capital. The Villarreal playmaker is considered one of the most consistent performers in La Liga history and would provide a wealth of experience to the Getafe engine room.
- AFP
Torres reveals double swoop for Sancho and Parejo
Torres went public with the news just before his team's Conference League clash in Craiova, revealing that the infrastructure for a deal is already being laid. It marks a significant statement of intent for the Madrid-based side who are looking to climb the Spanish top-flight standings. The president suggested that these high-stakes negotiations are reaching a critical stage and could be finalised before the end of the month.
Speaking about the club's ambitious plans, Torres was transparent regarding the names currently on the table. "We are in talks with Sancho, just as we were three or four months ago. Parejo could also be another option. We should be able to confirm whether or not we finalize these negotiations next week," the Getafe president told Movistar Plus.
Financial hurdles for the Sancho deal
While the interest from the Spanish side is concrete, the deal remains complicated by the significant economic gap between the club's budget and the player's expectations. Sancho has reportedly been holding out for a salary in the region of four million euros, a figure that would represent a massive investment for a club of Getafe's stature. The president is exploring creative financial solutions to ensure the move does not jeopardize the club’s long-term sustainability under La Liga's strict economic controls.
According to AS, to facilitate these deals, Torres is prepared to utilize a similar financial mechanism to the one used for the acquisition of Dani Carvajal, involving a personal guarantee or endorsement from the president himself. By leveraging these personal financial guarantees, Getafe hope to bridge the gap and satisfy the registration requirements imposed by the league authorities.
- Getty Images Sport
Sancho's search for a career reset
For Sancho, a move to Madrid represents a vital opportunity to rehabilitate his image after a difficult few years. The 26-year-old has struggled for consistency since his peak years at Borussia Dortmund and has recently seen potential moves to various European leagues fail to materialize. Finding a home where he can be the focal point of the attack under a demanding coach like Jose Bordalas could be the spark needed to reignite his professional career.
His recent status as a free agent led to his representatives offering his services to various clubs, including Russian side Krasnodar, though no deal was reached.
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