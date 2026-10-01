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Germany v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD3Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Germany player ratings vs Serbia: Florian Wirtz pulls the strings as clinical hosts dominate at the Allianz Arena

Germany
Serbia
Germany vs Serbia
UEFA Nations League A

Germany secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Serbia in the UEFA Nations League, dominated by a stellar creative performance from Florian Wirtz. Goals from Tom Bischof and Wirtz himself reflected a match where the hosts enjoyed 73% possession and total tactical control.

Germany produced a performance of territorial dominance and structural integrity to dispatch Serbia 2-0 at the Allianz Arena. The tactical blueprint was clear from the outset, with the hosts hogging 73% of the ball and restricting the visitors to a solitary shot on target. The expected goals (xG) battle told the story of the night, with Germany racking up a substantial 4.05 against Serbia’s negligible 0.02, illustrating a total chasm in chance creation and execution.

The breakthrough arrived in the 39th minute when Bischof converted following excellent work from Wirtz. Germany sustained their pressure after the interval, and Wirtz turned from provider to goalscorer in the 61st minute, finishing a move involving Maximilian Mittelstädt. While the scoreline remained 2-0, the sheer volume of shots (30) suggested a more lopsided result was possible had the finishing been more ruthless, yet the clean sheet and tactical rhythm will delight the coaching staff.

  • Germany v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jonas Urbig - 6/10

    A quiet evening for the goalkeeper, who was largely a spectator due to Serbia's inability to progress the ball into the final third. He made one save and was reliable in his distribution as Germany recycled possession from deep, but he was never truly tested under pressure.

    Philipp Treu - 7/10

    Maintained a high average position, effectively acting as an auxiliary midfielder when Germany inverted their full-backs. He was disciplined in his defensive transitions, contributing to a collective effort that allowed only one shot against the hosts.

    Waldemar Anton - 7/10

    The defensive anchor of the side, Anton was dominant in aerial duels and provided the necessary cover to allow the creative players to roam. His reading of the game prevented Serbia from launching any meaningful counter-attacks.

    Malick Thiaw - 7/10

    Composed on the ball and physically imposing, Thiaw ensured Luka Jovic was kept on the periphery of the game. His ability to step into midfield helped Germany sustain their high press throughout the 90 minutes.

    Maximilian Mittelstädt - 8/10

    A constant threat down the left flank, providing the width that stretched the Serbian low block. He capped a fine performance by providing the assist for Wirtz’s goal in the 61st minute.

  • Germany v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Serge Gnabry - 6/10

    Captain for the night, Gnabry occupied intelligent pockets of space but struggled to find the clinical edge seen in previous outings. He was replaced at half-time by El Mala as the manager sought to refresh the wide areas.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic - 7/10

    The metronome in the heart of the pitch, Pavlovic completed the vast majority of his passes and was instrumental in Germany recording 737 total passes. He controlled the tempo and screened the back four effectively until his late substitution.

    Tom Bischof - 8/10

    An impressive display from the youngster who showed great predatory instincts to open the scoring in the 39th minute. Beyond the goal, his link-up play with Wirtz was a highlight, consistently finding gaps in the Serbian midfield.

    Derry Scherhant - 6/10

    A hardworking performance on the flank, Scherhant provided energy and defensive diligence. While he didn't record a goal or assist, his movement helped create space for the central creative hub to exploit.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-GER-SRBAFP

    Attack

    Florian Wirtz - 9/10

    The undisputed star of the show. Wirtz was the architect of everything good for Germany, providing the assist for the opening goal before scoring the second himself in the 61st minute. His tactical intelligence and ability to manipulate the Serbian defence made him unplayable.

    Nick Woltemade - 7/10

    Acted as a crucial focal point, using his frame to hold up the ball and bring others into play. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his presence occupied both Serbian central defenders, allowing Wirtz the freedom to roam.

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  • Germany v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Said El Mala - 6/10

    Introduced at half-time for Gnabry. He provided fresh legs and directness, helping to maintain the high intensity of Germany's attacking play during the second half.

    Mika Baur - 6/10

    Came on in the 77th minute. The Celtic sensation showed flashes of his technical quality in a late cameo, though the game was already largely decided by his arrival.

    Jonathan Burkardt - 6/10

    Replaced Woltemade for the final 13 minutes. He offered a different threat with his pace in behind, though he had limited opportunities to add to the scoreline.

    Bamaba Conte - 5/10

    A late introduction who helped see out the result as Germany moved into a game-management phase.

    Vitaly Janelt - N/A

    Came on in the 88th minute to shore up the midfield. Too little time to impact the game significantly.

    Jurgen Klopp - 8/10

    A tactical masterclass in positional play. Klopp’s side looked incredibly well-drilled, suffocating Serbia with a high line and fluid attacking rotations. The decision to start Bischof alongside Wirtz proved inspired.

UEFA Nations League A
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Greece
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Germany
GER
UEFA Nations League A
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