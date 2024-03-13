Kai Bunker Saarbrucken Borussia Monchengladbach DFB-Pokal 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

Scenes in Germany as third-tier Saarbrucken - who knocked out Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich - reach DFB-Pokal semi-finals with last-minute giant-killing of Borussia Monchengladbach

DFB-PokalSaarbrueckenBayern MunichBorussia MoenchengladbachSaarbruecken vs Borussia MoenchengladbachHarry Kane

After knocking out Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal, third-tier side Saarbrucken pulled off another incredible feat to reach the semi-finals of the cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saarbrucken beat Bayern in second round
  • Pulled off last-minute winner vs Gladbach
  • Face Kaiserslautern in semi-finals of cup

Editors' Picks