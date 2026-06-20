Germany player ratings vs Paraguay: Julian Nagelsmann is a dead man walking! Jonathan Tah goes from hero to zero as Die Mannschaft suffer shock World Cup exit to leave manager facing the sack

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) called Jalal Jayed to the monitor to review minor contact between Germany defender Waldemar Anton and Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, and the match official controversially decided to disallow the goal.

As a result, the game ended up going to penalties and Kai Havertz, who had cancelled out Julio Enciso's 42nd-minute opener by heading home a cross from Florian Wirtz shortly after half-time, missed the opening spot-kick in the shootout. Substitute Nick Woltemade also fluffed his lines to leave Paraguay with not one but two opportunities to progress to the last 16, but they wasted both, with Antonio Sanabria dragging his effort wide before Manuel Neuer saved from Fabian Balbuena.

The drama wasn't over, though. The unlucky Tah blasted his penalty over the bar to present Paraguay with another chance to win the shootout - and this time they took it thanks to the outstanding Jose Canale, who had played a pivotal role in repelling wave after wave of Germany attacks during the preceding 120 minutes of action.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Germany players on show in Foxborough as Die Mannschaft lost a penalty shoot at the World Cup for the first time ever...