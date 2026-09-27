Germany player ratings vs Greece: Jurgen Klopp suffers first defeat as blunt attack ruins his Augsburg home debut

Kevin Schade - 7/10
Schade earned a 6.8 for his industrious display. He covered significant ground and attempted to link the defensive transitions to the attack, but he lacked the creative spark to unlock a very stubborn Greek midfield block before being subbed in the 65th minute.
Felix Nmecha - 6/10
Nmecha struggled to assert himself on the game, ending with a 6.4 rating. While he was tidy enough on the ball, he failed to provide the vertical passing needed to penetrate the opposition's lines. Crucially, he failed to close down Kourbelis energetically enough on the edge of the box, allowing the Greek midfielder the time and space to strike the decisive goal. He was replaced in the 84th minute.
Karim Adeyemi - 7/10
Adeyemi used his pace to stretch the Greek defence, often being the primary threat. He had several dangerous efforts -including a brilliant strike in the 31st minute- superbly saved by Tzolakis. His decision-making in the final third was occasionally hit-or-miss, but he remained a constant thorn in the side of the visitors until his withdrawal in the 75th minute.
Joshua Kimmich - 7/10
The captain orchestrated play from the centre but couldn't quite find the killer pass, resulting in a 6.6 rating. His leadership was evident, yet he was extremely unfortunate in the 74th minute when he stretched to block Kourbelis' shot, only to inadvertently deflect it with the inside of his foot past Nubel for the game's only goal.
Bambase Conte - 7/10
The debutant showed flashes of technical brilliance, earning a 6.7. He looked to drift into pockets of space between the Greek lines and forced a fantastic stretching save from Tzolakis with a powerful left-footed drive in the 49th minute, marking a promising first appearance before coming off in the 65th minute.