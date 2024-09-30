German media turns on Harry Kane as Bayern Munich star faces backlash for 'disappearing in big games' after blanking against Bayer Leverkusen

Harry Kane has come under fire after his performance in Bayern Munich's draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

BILD slams Kane for Leverkusen display

Bayern star failed to record a shot on target

Vincent Kompany's side held to 1-1 draw

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which striker has the highest shooting rating in EA Sports FC25?</h3><ul><li>Robert Lewandowski</li><li>Erling Haaland</li><li>Harry Kane</li><li>Kylian Mbappé</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is the fastest player in EA Sports FC25?</h3><ul><li>Vini Jr.</li><li>Karim Adeyemi</li><li>Alphonso Davies</li><li>Kylian Mbappé</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who among these players has the highest passing accuracy?</h3><ul><li>Kevin De Bruyne</li><li>Bruno Fernandes</li><li>Manuel Neuer</li><li>Martin Ødegaard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which player has the highest dribbling rating in La Liga in FC25?</h3><ul><li>Vini Jr.</li><li>Marc-André ter Stegen</li><li>Kylian Mbappé</li><li>Jude Bellingham</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which skill of Jude Bellingham has the highest rating?</h3><ul><li>Shooting</li><li>Dribbling</li><li>Pace</li><li>Physicality</li></ul></section>