FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

German media turns on Harry Kane as Bayern Munich star faces backlash for 'disappearing in big games' after blanking against Bayer Leverkusen

H. KaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Bayer LeverkusenBundesliga

Harry Kane has come under fire after his performance in Bayern Munich's draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • BILD slams Kane for Leverkusen display
  • Bayern star failed to record a shot on target
  • Vincent Kompany's side held to 1-1 draw
Article continues below