'England has no idea!' - German media defend Florian Wirtz with warning that struggling Liverpool star will become Premier League's 'biggest attraction'
Wirtz fails to hit ground running in England
Wirtz has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since joining from the Bundesliga, with his £116 million ($152m) price tag drawing significant scrutiny as he has failed to record a single goal or assist in his first 11 league appearances. And following last weekend’s damaging 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, Gary Neville stated that Wirtz "looked like a little boy" and was being "chucked around the pitch". Neville emphasised that the club must persist with the Germany international, but need him to "stand up soon". On his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand suggested that being dropped for significant matches has likely created "huge doubts" in Wirtz’s mind about joining Liverpool. In contrast, Wayne Rooney has argued that Wirtz actually damages Liverpool's balance and questioned where he fits in the system, even while noting players take time to settle in.
But a journalist from German paper Bild has come out swinging in the player's defence, and made a bold prediction about how Wirtz will influence the game in England.
'He's not bothered by these comments'
Journalist, Axel Hesse, said: "There's no need to feel sorry for Wirtz. For three reasons: His quality and mentality are outstanding. He's not particularly bothered by these comments. And they usually come from a certain quarter. Rooney, Ferdinand, Neville – they're all former players of arch-rivals Manchester United. Therefore, either their motivation is their dislike for Liverpool and Wirtz, because of the mega transfer fee of 140 million euros, is their new favorite victim – or they have no idea!
"To put things in perspective: Wirtz is the player who, alongside Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, has created the most chances in the Champions League this season (16)," continued Hesse. "He was the best player on the pitch in the recent 1-0 win against Los Blancos. He also creates a string of chances in the Premier League. He covers the most ground, wins tackles, and works hard for the team. The Liverpool fans appreciate that."
'The biggest attraction in your league'
Hesse added: "The fact that the technician isn't performing as brilliantly as he did in previous years at Leverkusen is primarily due to one factor: his teammates at Liverpool aren't currently converting their chances. Especially striker Mo Salah, for whom the German superstar was signed as the perfect partner, is struggling. Manager Arne Slot has already stated: 'We're not used to him missing chances'.
"The core problem: The English champions aren't yet functioning as a unit. An eight-point deficit to Premier League leaders Arsenal is clear proof. Wirtz is part of that. An important part, no doubt. He was brought in to lead the club to further titles – just as he is now supposed to lead Germany to the World Cup qualifiers in Luxembourg and against Slovakia. At Liverpool, he's considered a leader and the face of the future. There's no doubt about that. Critics point to the huge transfer fee, which is understandable. And yes, he and his team were completely outclassed in their recent 3-0 defeat at Manchester City."
Hesse concluded: "Dear England experts, Florian Wirtz is not only our best player – but soon also the biggest attraction in your league!"
Support pours in for Wirtz
Liverpool boss Slot has been quick to defend Wirtz and responded to recent claims from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger that the German had "destroyed" the Reds’ midfield.
Slot said: "If I need open-heart surgery, I am not going to tell the surgeon what to do. Everyone has a right to his own opinion and many of them have. That is the nice thing about football, that everyone has his opinion about it. If I need open-heart surgery, I am not going to tell the surgeon what he needs to do but about football everyone is telling you what the best thing is to do. But that is also the nice thing about football because everyone knows it so we can talk about it."
