‘He never stops surprising us’ – Berterame eyes Suárez masterclass at Inter Miami
Berterame has plenty to prove
Berterame arrives from Rayados as a proven scorer and fan favorite, but in South Florida he joins a locker room filled with global icons and established leaders. The challenge, he admits, is proving he belongs.
“Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez are players with tremendous stature who elevate you collectively and individually,” Berterame said Saturday. “And especially Suárez, since I play alongside him as a No. 9. I’m going to take full advantage of that.”
'He never stops surprising us'
While Berterame is expected to lead the line this season, he knows he shares the position group with one of the most accomplished forwards of his generation. Suárez’s résumé, spanning Liverpool, Ajax, Barcelona and the Uruguay national team, speaks for itself.
“I watched him for years on television, all those matches and goals at Barcelona and everywhere he played,” Berterame said. “I’ve seen him here in Miami, too, and he never stops surprising us. Now that I’m next to him every day in training, I try to take the best from him, his first touch, his finishing and his patience inside the box. That’s invaluable.”
'In many ways I still feel Argentine'
Looking ahead, Berterame is also focused on his international future. After choosing to represent Mexico, he is widely expected to be part of El Tri’s plans for the 2026 World Cup.
Still, he acknowledges the blend of identities that shape him. With several Argentine teammates in Miami’s locker room, Berterame said he feels connected to both sides of his footballing journey.
“In Monterrey, I had a couple of Argentine teammates, and in many ways I still feel Argentine because of that calm mentality,” he said. “Here, I’m surrounded by Argentines, but I also feel Mexican. It’s part of who I am.”
What comes next?
The Herons will try to bounce back after a humbling defeat in the first defense of their MLS Cup title when they travel to face Orlando City on Sunday in Week 2. The two sides have met 18 times across all competitions, with Orlando holding a slight edge: seven wins to Miami’s six, with five draws.
