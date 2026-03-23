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Tom Hindle

'Cavan Sullivan does not fit in the Bradley Carnell system' - Apple TV analyst Taylor Twellman on Philadelphia Union woes, Inter Miami’s mixed start

The Apple TV analyst caught up with GOAL to talk about why Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have been inconsistent, and speculated how a potential Robert Lewandowski arrival could change MLS.

Taylor Twellman is a bit confused about Inter Miami. To him, all of the pieces should be in place. They made some good signings. They have the right manager. They can just give the ball to Lionel Messi. But something isn't working out.

"I'veseen a lot of them this year. They look unsure of themselves going forward. German Berterame has had a slow start. That's not to say he's not going to be able to score 20 goals. He still could easily do that. But surprisingly for me, they look very, very, for lack of a better word, predictable going forward," Twellman tells GOAL on a video conference last Friday.

His solution? Fix one massive tactical error.

"I'm still curious why it hasn't happened, but they were really good in the playoffs when Messi was playing the nine. They were unplayable... I just think it's weird that they haven't done it [consistently]," Twellman adds.

Of course, soccer is seldom that simple, but Twellman played it at the highest of levels and now covers it as an analyst for Apple TV+. He calls games every week, and watches plenty in between. Miami, he thinks, will turn it around, but their CONCACAF Champions Cup exit to Nashville, as well as some general poor play is strange to see.

"They just haven't been as clean and as dominant as they should be with that roster," he says. "A lot of the players are underperforming."

There's more to this league than Miami. Philadelphia Union, for one, have struggled to open the season. And starboy Cavan Sullivan is rather starved of minutes. Twellman thinks that should change.

"There's a legitimate argument that Cavan Sullivan does not fit in the Bradley Carnell system, or his identity. There's a legitimate argument there. So that's the pickle for Philadelphia, and that's a real conundrum. But yes, absolutely, I could make an argument that Cavan's playing regularly for about eight to 10 teams in MLS," he adds.

Twellman talked Miami, Philadelphia, LAFC, and more in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad. 

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - CONCACAF Champions CupGetty Images Sport

    ON INTER MIAMI'S ATTACKING ISSUES

    GOAL: What do you make of Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup exit?

    TWELLMAN: I'veseen a lot of them this year. They look unsure of themselves going forward. Berterame has had a slow start. That's not to say he's not going to be able to score 20 goals. He still could easily do that. But surprisingly for me, they look very, very, for lack of a better word, predictable going forward.

    GOAL: They looked so good during last year's playoffs, lost a couple of pieces, but then had this massive offseason. Was it just a failure, or will this thing need time to click?

    TWELLMAN: I think two things. One, I think Jordi Alba's presence was completely underestimated, for how good he was in a position that is very difficult to find. You can make an argument for his generation; he's the best left back. He got them out of a lot of predicaments. He got them out of a lot of sticky situations. The other part to this, and I'm still curious why it hasn't happened, but they were really good in the playoffs when Messi was playing the nine. So Berterameis very capable of playing on the left side, and Tadeo Allende on the right or however you want to do it. But the reality is, they were unplayable in the playoffs when Messi was the nine. I just think it's weird that they haven't done it.

    GOAL: There was a report that they were after Denis Bouanga. Would he not have made so much more sense as a signing?

    TWELLMAN: I mean, sure, a Bouanga type, absolutely. But Berterame can play that. All it needs is Messi stars as the nine, which means he's going to float, but he's going to be central, he can drop, so center backs will be confused, and then Allende's pace in behind was killer. He scored nine goals in the playoffs. Even Mateo Silvetti was dangerous. So now, if you change one of those for Berterame, you've got a natural goal scorer that's not playing with his back to goal the whole time. I'm just surprised they haven't done it.

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  • D.C. United v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    ON INTER MIAMI'S NEW SIGNINGS SETTLING IN

    GOAL: What do you make of the other new signings?

    TWELLMAN: Dayne St. Clair, Micael, they haven't been great. Rodrigo De Paul, in the first two MLS games, gave up the ball that led to direct goals from the other team. So they just haven't been as clean and as dominant as they should be with that roster. But again, a lot of the players are underperforming.

    GOAL: If you were a betting man, will they turn it around?

    TWELLMAN: Yes, with absolute certainty. It depends on how you define turnaround. The reason why I say that is that Mascherano benched Luis Suarez last year, so he's more than capable of making a tough decision.

    GOAL: He's proved to be a bit more of a disciplinarian than some expected...

    TWELLMAN: Yeah. I go back to the tactical question. Messi as the nine made them unplayable, right? Jordi Alba not being on the field. Reguilon has barely been available. He's obviously not Jordi Alba. It's just a different thing. Now, there's also a really good argument they should play three in the back, but they won't. There's tactical questions, absolutely. But I'd be naive to think that that roster can't turn it

  • Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union Getty

    ON EASTERN CONFERENCE SURPRISES

    GOAL: If we look at the East, who has surprised you the most? NYCFC being so good, so early, seems a little unexpected...

    TWELLMAN: That actually doesn't surprise me. Because last year, towards the end of the year, they were really good. Starting with a 3-1-1 record? Sure, surprised on that, but New York City being good, that doesn't surprise me. That manager, Pascal Jansen, has done a real good job of understanding what works with that group, especially without Alonzo Martinez.

    GOAL: And what about Nashville? They've knocked Miami out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Cristian Espinoza was a top free agent. Are they contenders?

    TWELLMAN: The moment they signed Espinoza and got younger on the back line, I would have said yes. So I'm not surprised by Nashville at all. I had them top three in the East. If you want my real surprises, it has to be Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Because Bradley Carnell, in his second season after winning the conference, is struggling. He did it with St Louis City, he's now doing it with Philadelphia, to be winless through five games? That's very surprising. And Cincinnati, there's this weird kind of feeling around Cincinnati. Is Evander just a regular-season player? Is he capable of putting together multiple seasons, you know, certain things like that.

    GOAL: Do you think Union fans should be frustrated that they keep losing pieces after being a player or two away from real success?

    TWELLMAN: I struggle with Philadelphia's ethos in the sense that I have zero problems selling and moving on players. You should, but if you don't have replacements for a team that won the Supporters' Shield, that's a hard one for me to wrap my head around.

    GOAL: Are you on the give Cavan Sullivan more minutes train?

    TWELLMAN: Yes!

    GOAL: Is he the key? Does he move from the needle?

    TWELLMAN: How do you know? You don't know until you play him. But then there's a legitimate argument that Cavan Sullivan does not fit in the Bradley Carnell system, or his identity. There's a legitimate argument there. So that's the pickle for Philadelphia, and that's a real conundrum. But yes, absolutely, I could make an argument that Cavan's playing regularly for about eight to 10 teams in MLS.

    GOAL: You think he's ready?

    TWELLMAN: He's a kid, but there is something about him. And by saying playing regularly, I'm not talking about starting every game, but he could be playing. He should be the first guy off the bench. You haven't won a league game yet. You're losing games that you shouldn't be losing, and if you're chasing games, he's got the attacking profile and potential, why not see it? I can't say if he moves the needle or not, because he hasn't played him.

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  • San Diego FC v Toluca - CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    ON THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

    GOAL: Vancouver, LAFC, and San Diego are the top three. Is that about as expected?

    TWELLMAN: San Diego, maybe a little bit of a surprise, but I still think, I mean, LAFC, Vancouver cream of the crop for me. I think Seattle will always be in that conversation. San Diego have an interesting and exciting way to play, but they're also self-inflicting. There's absolutely no reason they should not get three points last weekend, but when you're stubborn and you play a certain way, that happens. You can't have a 3-1 lead on the road in the 52nd minute and not leave with that game. And then if you look at Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, if you're trying to be so stubborn playing out of the back and you give up three goals early on the season, then I will ask questions of whether or not they know how to win games in a different way.

    GOAL: So what would you call for? Maybe a little bit more of a cerebral or contained or measured style of play?

    TWELLMAN: I love watching them play. I love the fact that they're stubborn. But I don't want to cut off my nose to spite my face. I would say that in a ina real constructive way of watching the goal they gave up against Dallas, watching the goal they gave up against Toluca, and say in that moment, are you telling me 100 percent that playing out of the back and playing out of pressure is the right move there? And I'd argue there's no chance it is. Just because you play direct doesn't mean you play direct with no purpose. There's absolutely a way to play direct and be purposeful. Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp is a great example of that. They tried to play out of the back, but then, when they needed to play direct, they did. There's a way to do both.

  • 손흥민, 드니 부앙가 (Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga)Getty Images

    ON LAFC

    GOAL: Talk to me about LAFC. How do they look under the new manager?

    TWELLMAN: They look solid. I don't think they look different, though. It doesn't mean it's not successful. But when you listen to fans and everyone else talk about "we should be more possession based", all that, and he's saying that, sure! I haven't seen it yet. Quite honestly, I don't think so. We haven't. We haven't seen a lot from Sonny. They're effective. They're good. David Martinez has been really good. He's probably the biggest difference. You've seen the final product from him way more than we've seen in the past.

    GOAL: How much of a worry is it that Son isn't scoring goals? The line is always "I don't care as long as we win", but do you buy that?

    TWELLMAN: I mean, listen, is that ideally what you want? The answer is, no, you want Son to be involved. You want Son to be there. Now, they know this better than you and I. There definitely was a disjointedness to his preseason. I think he was dealing with an injury or two. So I haven't seen the same level of fitness. I think he's playing himself into that. But that should be right about now. You've also had CONCACAF Champions League games; there are a lot of variables there. But in a World Cup year, I think Son would be the first person to tell you, off the record, he wants to be more involved.

  • Robert LewandowskiGetty Images

    ON WHO WILL WIN MLS CUP

    GOAL: To round things off, who's your far too early prediction to win MLS Cup?

    TWELLMAN: It will be whoever wins the transfer window after the World Cup.

    GOAL: You think it will be that significant?

    TWELLMAN: I do. I think the Robert Lewandowskis of the world, you're talking names like that. I think after the World Cup, there will be a name or two that all of a sudden become a little more in play, because they're going to see what the game looks like here. I don't think people fully grasp that it's actually a real thing here until they see it. I've heard that from Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Villa, Didier Drogba, even Zlatan, to a certain extent. You hear rumors, but until they see it, they're like, whoa. So I just look at that summer World Cup. Is Miami still there? Yes, absolutely. Is LAFC, Vancouver? Sure, but you know, if Chicago signs Lewandowski, that changes things. What does Columbus do with that roster? How do they look? I just think there's this Seattle, for that matter. There's just a summer signing coming or two that changes the whole complexion of the league.