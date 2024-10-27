Gerardo Martino claims Lionel Messi is still 'the best in the world' with Inter Miami boss confused by Ballon d'Or criteria ahead of expected Vinicius Junior coronation
Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino still considers Lionel Messi to be "the best in the world" despite Vinicius Junior's imminent Ballon d'Or nod.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vinicius Jr. expected to win Ballon d'Or
- Inter Miami boss Martino admits Brazilian deserves award
- But still thinks Messi the best on planet