AFP
'Spent a HUGE amount of money' - Gerard Pique calls on Man Utd players to take responsibility as he questions whether Red Devils are ready to mount Premier League & Champions League trophy charge
Pique demands accountability from players
Speaking on the The Late Run Show, Pique was asked by the host if United have the quality to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League. The Spaniard responded emphatically, defending the revolving door of managers at Old Trafford. Pique stated: "I mean, they spend a huge amount of money, and the players they need to show that they are worth that money. Because right now, it's very easy to blame the coach when you don't have results. And it's... at least in football, this is what happens when a team is not performing well, it's the coach. But it's not true."
Massive investments fail to yield success
The former centre-back, who represented both United and Barcelona during his playing career, continued his assessment, adding: "The players are the ones that are on the pitch, and they need to get results. It's been already a few years with different coaches, so at some point, players they need to be accountable." His comments reflect the staggering financial commitments the club have made in recent years. According to Transfermarkt, the current squad boasts a market value of €754.15 million. This follows massive outlays on individuals, including Paul Pogba, Antony, and Harry Maguire, yet these expensive additions have largely struggled to deliver consistent silverware.
Managerial instability plagues Old Trafford
United have endured significant turbulence in the dugout since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, which also marks their last Premier League title triumph. Since then, the club have appointed a revolving door of managers in a desperate attempt to restore their former glory. Prominent permanent figures including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Erik ten Hag have all come and gone without lifting the league trophy. Most recently, Ruben Amorim was dismissed after just 63 matches, paving the way for Michael Carrick on January 13.
- AFP
What next for the Red Devils?
The Red Devils currently sit third in the table with 55 points from 31 matches, trailing Arsenal and Manchester City but sitting ahead of Aston Villa. They have seven crucial fixtures remaining as they fight to secure Champions League qualification. They return to action on April 13 when they host Leeds United, before travelling to face Chelsea on April 18.