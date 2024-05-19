Georgina Rodriguez VETEMENTS fashion show@gvasalia
Joe Mewis

'For the love of my life' - Georgina Rodriguez shows off Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired dress - signed by Al-Nassr superstar - that she wore for VETEMENTS fashion show

Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueShowbiz

Georgina Rodriguez has shown off the dress she wore at Paris Fashion Week, which featured a touching message from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo penned a message on Rodriguez's dress
  • Outfit features 'Ronaldo 7' on the front
  • Al-Nassr star was present at Fury-Usyk boxing match
Article continues below