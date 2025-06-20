'The mess he was making!' - Gennaro Gattuso admits he wouldn't play himself in modern football as new Italy boss defends his playing style against 'gritty' reputation
Gennaro Gattuso admitted he would not pick himself for the Italy squad today as the new national team boss discussed his playing style as a coach.
- Gattuso says he wouldn’t pick a player like himself
- New Italy boss targets World Cup place
- Italy nine points behind Norway in qualification