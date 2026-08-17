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'I take full responsibility' - Gennaro Gattuso apologises after Lazio's Coppa Italia defeat to Mantova
Minnows produce shock upset
Lazio suffered a bitter premature exit from the Coppa Italia after crashing to a shock 2-0 defeat against Mantova at the Stadio Olimpico. Despite dominating proceedings early on, the Biancocelesti squandered a succession of clear-cut opportunities through Matteo Cancellieri and Boulaye Dia before Francesco Ruocco poked the visitors ahead in the 75th minute. A desperate late push for an equaliser backfired dramatically when Ismael Cajazzo sealed the upset with a ruthless stoppage-time counter-attack.
- Getty Images Sport
Coach fronts up blame
Speaking to Sportmediasetafter the final whistle, Gattuso offered an unreserved apology for his side's lacklustre display: "It's a heavy blow. I'm fronting up because that's the right thing to do, but now it's time to shut up and dig in. I take full responsibility. We knew we had a lot of work to do. Right now it hurts, and we must apologise. We move forward, and I definitely stand by these lads who are giving it everything."
The tactician also pointed to a passive first-half display that allowed the visitors to grow in confidence: "We have many areas to improve. This moment stings, but we need to stay strong. It's true we had some chances, but in the first half we did things by halves: we were never aggressive enough and gave them too much space. I'd rather the players create chances and miss them. From day one, we've known that we have to stick together and put the work in. Only through hard work and the desire to have a good season can we get out of this."
Tactician rejects transfer excuses
The former AC Milan manager refused to seek refuge in potential transfer activity, demanding total accountability from those on the pitch: "Today is not about the market. It's about the players who took to the pitch. It's easy to say we're missing this or that. Right now we need accountability, and then we'll see what happens over the coming days."
He called for calm behind the scenes in a bid to repair relations with an increasingly frustrated fanbase: "The lads are working well, they are eager to work. We've changed a lot. We have been working for 40 days and there is great desire and commitment. But tonight is a bitter pill to swallow; hopefully we can manage this well and work in peace. We know people on the outside aren't happy, and we hope to turn that dynamic around too."
- Getty Images Sport
Domestic schedule demands response
The humiliating defeat abruptly ends Lazio's cup journey, leaving them focused solely on domestic league action without European distractions. Gattuso faces an urgent task to restore morale before they travel to face Bologna in their Serie A curtain raiser on Monday, August 24. Pressure in the capital will mount rapidly if the Roman outfit fail to deliver a resolute response at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
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