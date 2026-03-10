Juventus is already beginning to plan and study possible transfer opportunities for the next season.

The Bianconeri management wants to strengthen the squad with players of great international experience, trying to seize opportunities among those players whose contracts are expiring and who have decided not to renew their agreements with their respective clubs.

According to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport, two high-profile names stand out on the Old Lady's transfer list: Bernardo Silva and Leon Goretzka, both of whom are set to leave their respective clubs.