GFX Ousmane Dembele GaviGetty/GOAL
Chirayu Parmar

Gavi shares loving message for Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona star wears France hero's jersey after Spain's thrilling Nations League semi-final win

GaviO. DembeleUEFA Nations League ASpainFrance

After helping Spain edge past France in a 5-4 thriller, Gavi shared an emotional moment with his former Barcelona team-mate Ousmane Dembele.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gavi wears Dembele's jersey after Spain beat France
  • Swaps shirts with former Barca team-mate
  • Posted 'I love you brother' message on Instagram
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches