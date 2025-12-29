Gavi eyeing Barcelona comeback after injury nightmare as midfielder admits he's still dreaming of place in Spain squad for World Cup 2026

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after another individual training session, Gavi struck a calm and determined tone about his recovery, insisting everything remains on schedule. “Everything is going according to plan,” he explained. “I’m meeting the deadlines they’ve set, and so far everything is going very well.”

The Spain international admitted the mental challenge of being sidelined has been one of the toughest aspects. “You learn a lot when you have these kinds of injuries,” he said. “Above all, patience. What hurts me the most is watching my teammates and not being able to play.”

Looking ahead, Gavi made it clear that his focus stretches beyond just getting back on the pitch. He sent a message to Barcelona supporters with one eye on the new year and beyond: “Health and happiness, and hopefully we’ll win every title possible.” He added that while the team are enjoying an excellent season, standards cannot drop. “They’re having a great season, but we can’t relax because no trophy has been decided yet.”

Speaking about his own motivations for the start of the new year, he added: “What truly matters to me is being here working to recover as quickly and fully as possible. In theory, I should be ready to play in five months (from the injury)."

