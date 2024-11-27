Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Gary Neville branded a 'colossal tit' in 'best' social media post that leaves ex-Man Utd team-mate Paul Scholes laughing his head off

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Even Gary Neville could see the funny side of a social media post branding him a 'colossal tit'.

  • Neville shares 'best tweet' he's received
  • Ex-Man Utd team-mate Scholes enjoys post
  • Pundit in good spirits after Amorim hire
