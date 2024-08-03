Gary Neville completes his takeover! Man Utd legend becomes majority owner of Salford City after buying out Peter Lim

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeGary Neville completes his takeover! Man Utd legend becomes majority owner of Salford City after buying out Peter LimSalford CityLeague TwoPhil NevilleDavid BeckhamManchester United legend Gary Neville becomes the majority shareholder at League Two side Salford City as he buys out Peter Lim's share.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeville becomes the principal owner of Salford CityPeter Lim sold his stake to Man Utd legendClass of 92 members acquired the club in 2014Article continues below