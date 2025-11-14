Getty Images Entertainment
Gary Lineker in talks with Netflix over shock new role after leaving Match of the Day as Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are also courted
Lineker's long stay with BBC ends
In late May, Lineker announced his exit from MOTD after 25 years in the role. The ex-Tottenham striker eventually left the organisation after sharing an Instagram post about Zionism that included an antisemitic symbol. Now, The Times claims he is in discussions with Netflix about presenting at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. This follows after the streaming giant secured the rights to show live coverage in the US of the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups.
- Getty Images Sport
'Quit or be quitted'
Following his BBC departure, the 64-year-old revealed his exit from the broadcaster was not entirely of his own volition.
In July, when asked if his exit was "of his own volition, or a case of quit or be quitted?", Lineker told The New World, via The Independent, "the latter".
He also apologised for his actions, saying, "I made a mistake and I immediately took it down and apologised, which I thought should have been enough."
'A defining voice in football coverage'
At the time of his departure, Tim Davie, the BBC's then director general, praised Lineker, while also alluding to his error of judgement.
"Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season," he said. "Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made."
- Getty Images Entertainment
What comes next for Lineker?
While those talks with Netflix continue on in the background, Lineker will continue hosting his popular football podcast with Shearer and Richards. Aside from football, he is currently fronting the ITV game show, The Box.
Advertisement