'Makes no sense!' - Gary Lineker suggests Thomas Tuchel has 'personal' issue with Trent Alexander-Arnold after 'insulting' England squad snub

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker expressed his disbelief that a player of Alexander-Arnold's technical ceiling could be left at home.

"You obviously know I’m a big admirer of Trent," Lineker said. "I think there’s something personal, because football-wise, there’s no argument. I can’t see how he can not be in that squad because he has to improve your chances, even if it’s from the bench.

"So I suspect there’s something that Tuchel does not like about Trent Alexander-Arnold, I’d just be guessing in terms of what it might be, whether it’s his attitude or he thinks he’s not brilliant defensively. There has to be something in that because it makes absolutely no sense. You’ve got players playing in his position, with all due respect, that are not in the same league as him, certainly with the ball at his feet."