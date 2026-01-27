Gary Lineker fuels Julian Alvarez to Arsenal transfer talk as he reveals inside information on Atletico Madrid striker

Lineker has offered a significant update regarding the future of one of Europe’s most high-profile strikers, suggesting that Arsenal’s links to Alvarez may have substance due to the player's personal situation. The former England international claimed to have knowledge regarding the forward's satisfaction with life in the Spanish capital.

While discussing the swirling rumours connecting the Argentina international with a move to the Emirates Stadium, Lineker was careful to caveat his statement but remained firm on his understanding of the player's mindset. "It's probably complete bullsh*t as most of these things are on social media but I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico," Lineker stated on the Rest is Football podcast.

He argued that adding a player with Alvarez's pedigree to the current Gunners squad would be a decisive move in their hunt for major silverware. "Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he's a World Cup winner for crying out loud," Lineker added. "Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over."