Gary Lineker names three teams that are better than Arsenal - with newly-crowned Premier League champions told they sit outside of the ‘wonderful football’ elite

Arsenal’s quest for a historic double ended in agony in Budapest. Despite taking an early lead through Kai Havertz, the north Londoners were pegged back by an Ousmane Dembele penalty before eventually falling to defeat in a tense shootout. While the result was a bitter pill to swallow for the red half of London, Lineker believes the better side triumphed on the night.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the legendary goalscorer suggested that PSG’s more expansive style made them worthy winners. "It was obviously disappointing for Arsenal but I do think the best team in the tournament has won again," Lineker explained. "Looking at the game as a fan with no skin in the game, I think Arsenal had to play that way because they wouldn’t have beaten PSG any other way, but at the same time I think football won."