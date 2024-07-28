Gareth Southgate England 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Gareth Southgate lined up for new job after resigning as England boss - but it's not as a manager

Gareth SouthgateEnglandPremier League

Gareth Southgate left the post of England manager after the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, but he has now been tipped for a new job.

  • Southgate tipped to join BBC as pundit
  • BBC want Southgate and Lineker together
  • Face competition for 53-year-old from ITV
