Getty/GOAL
Gareth Southgate addresses persistent links to Man Utd job as ex-England manager insists he may not return to football
Southgate and the constant links with Man Utd job
Southgate, who stepped down as England manager following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, has spoken publicly about his next career move amid strong links to the Manchester United job. Since leaving the national team, the 55-year-old has been approached in connection with several top roles, but he continues to distance himself from speculation about an imminent return to management. Southgate’s name has been repeatedly mentioned in relation to the Old Trafford position, partly due to his association with Sir Dave Brailsford of INEOS, yet he insists his focus currently lies away from football.
In recent interviews promoting his new book Dear England: Lessons in Leadership, Southgate made it clear that his priority now is reflection and mentorship rather than club management. He emphasised that he remains content outside football and has found new purpose in leadership projects involving young people. The Manchester United rumours had intensified earlier in the season when Ruben Amorim appeared to be under pressure, though the Portuguese coach has since stabilised the club’s form and eased speculation about Southgate’s potential arrival.
He has maintained that he is not rushing into any decisions and would only return to football if the right project truly inspired him. For now, his work beyond the touchline has taken priority as he explores the next chapter of a career that has already spanned nearly four decades in the sport.
- Getty
Cold water poured on Man Utd talk
In a BBC Radio 5 Live interview, Southgate was pressed about whether the Manchester United job might tempt him back into management. Smiling, he replied: “Well, I think they’ve got a manager and he seems to be doing pretty well at the moment.”
“I had an amazing time [as England manager],” Southgate told the BBC. “Obviously, the great thing with England was there is the high purpose that you are… you know, I joined the FA to try to help English football to become better, to help youth development, in particular. I somehow stumbled and ended up in the first-team manager’s job, and we had a pretty good period.
“But I am not desperate to stay in football. I have had 37 years in football. You can never say never, because I have just seen Martin O’Neill at his age go to Celtic, but it is not something that is high on my agenda at the moment. I am enjoying the work around leadership. I am enjoying my work with young people. I am very determined to try and make a difference there. And so, I am very relaxed about not being in football at the moment.”
Southgate also acknowledged that stepping away from the England job gave him a new perspective on purpose and leadership. “With the national team, we had a greater purpose,” he said. “I went to the Football Association initially to improve youth football, to improve how English players were viewed around the world and to try to improve the scope for English coaches. I end up in the [England] manager’s job, which wasn’t the intention and so I stumble into that, we have a good few years, and people assume you want to stay in football. But I’m very passionate about this work around young men.”
Southgate's England legacy
Southgate’s legacy as England manager remains one of transformation and stability. Appointed in 2016, he guided the Three Lions to their first major tournament final in 55 years at Euro 2020 and repeated the feat at Euro 2024, only narrowly missing out on silverware in both. Under his leadership, England reached a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final, restoring national pride and redefining the culture of the national team with a focus on unity, inclusivity, and player welfare.
His eight-year tenure was marked not just by results but by his leadership philosophy, which centred on resilience and emotional intelligence — themes he now explores in his new book. Dear England: Lessons in Leadership, which will be published this week, delves into the challenges of leading under pressure and the importance of character in achieving success. This shift toward public speaking and mentoring highlights Southgate’s growing interest in leadership beyond the confines of football.
- Getty Images Sport
Southgate feeling 'very relaxed' away from football
While Southgate’s comments suggest he has little appetite for an immediate comeback, speculation about his future is unlikely to fade completely. His calm, diplomatic approach and proven ability to build unity make him an attractive candidate for top clubs, including Manchester United, should the managerial situation at Old Trafford ever change. However, the former defender’s insistence that he is “very relaxed” outside football suggests that any potential return is a long way off.
For now, Southgate’s focus remains firmly on life beyond the pitch. His book tour and speaking engagements are expected to continue through the end of the year, as he promotes lessons learned from his time managing England’s so-called “Golden Generation 2.0.”
Advertisement