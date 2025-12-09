AFP
'We never had an argument!' - Gareth Bale plays down rumours of bad relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo during Real Madrid days
Bale had no problem with Ronaldo
When Bale swapped Tottenham for Madrid in 2013, questions were raised about where he would fit in with fellow wideman Ronaldo. In their 2014 Champions League final win over Atletico Madrid, for example, Bale played on the right and Ronaldo on the left, with Karim Benzema leading the attack. When world-class players are competing for first-team spots, some big egos may have to be put in check. But the ex-Wales international said he had no beef with the now 40-year-old during his time at the Bernabeu.
He told GQ: "I'm not really in touch with that many [old Madrid team-mates] – a few of the Wales boys – but I always got on with everybody. I never had any problems with anyone. I never had any big arguments. Sometimes the media might say about me and Ronaldo, we never had an issue, never had an argument, never had a fight, never had anything."
Welsh forward was at centre of controversy
After Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus in 2018, much was expected of Bale at the Spanish giants. But injuries and form didn't help the Welshman's cause in his final five years at the club. The Spanish media did not shy away in criticising Bale and he gave them all the ammunition they needed after Wales qualified for Euro 2020 when he celebrated behind a Welsh flag with the slogan: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order." Naturally, that didn't go down well back in Spain back in 2019.
He said, "That slogan is the one thing I felt hard done by. For one thing, no one knew how much golf I actually played. If I ask you now how much golf you reckon I played, you’d probably say three or four times a week maybe, something along those lines? I played once every two to three weeks, but only on a day off. I'd never play a game for eight hours, I was always very professional about it. But people don't know that so they make up that slogan.
"I got absolutely slaughtered [by the Spanish media]. I felt a bit hard done by because it all comes down to misinformation. I obviously don't prioritise golf more than I do my country and my club and physically haven't done one thing wrong. I look back at it now and it's like, it is what it is. I can't do anything about it. You have to laugh or you cry. So I laughed."
Bale backs old boss Ancelotti
Bale played under manager Carlo Ancelotti at both the start and end of his Madrid career. The Italian led Los Blancos to multiple Champions League triumphs and going by his comments, it seems Bale holds the Italian in the highest regard. While he acknowledged that Brazil are not the force they once were, he thinks the ex-AC Milan boss has a decent chance at leading them to World Cup glory next year.
"Yes, Ancelotti was great. For me his genius is man management; he'll always keep you happy. You learn so much from managers and him as a person, he'll teach you so much just from his calmness in situations. Where you'd be angry, he'll just keep everybody calm and that's why he's such a good manager," he said. "They don't quite have the team that they used to, but if there's a man who can get a team like Brazil going in one direction, it's him."
What comes next for Bale?
The former Los Angeles FC player, who unsuccessfully tried to complete a takeover of Cardiff City, admitted he is still looking to find something to fill the competitive void of being a professional footballer. He has tried his hand at punditry but that hasn't completely satisfied him.
He added, "I started playing the piano last winter and it humbled me. It’s something I want to do as I feel like I'll get good at it given time. In my head I'm not going to fail."
