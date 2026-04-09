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Revealed: Gabriel Martinelli's stance on possible transfer away from Arsenal in summer window
Brazilian winger wants Emirates stay
Martinelli is pushing to stay at Arsenal this summer as he looks to fight for his future under Arteta, according to Football Insider. Despite the Gunners hierarchy weighing up a potential departure for the forward to balance the books, the Brazilian winger has no intention of walking away from the north London club during the upcoming transfer window.
The former Ituano starlet is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, a situation that often invites transfer speculation. However, sources indicate that the winger is desperate to prove his worth and regain his status as a guaranteed starter after falling down the pecking order in recent months.
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Struggling for starts under Arteta
It has been a testing period for Martinelli, who has managed just nine Premier League starts since the beginning of the 2025-26 season. His dip in productivity has seen his goals and assists per 90 minutes drop slightly compared to the previous year, while his chances created have also seen a decline from 1.57 to 0.96 per game. Despite these statistics, the winger recently showed his quality on the European stage. Arteta hailed his magic moment from the bench against Sporting CP, where he provided the assist for Kai Havertz's winning goal. It is this type of impact that Martinelli believes justifies his place in the squad as Arsenal chase silverware at home and abroad.
Arsenal considering reluctant sale
While the player is committed to the cause, Football Insider claims that Arsenal are reluctantly considering a sale as they look to refresh their attacking options. The club are keen to recruit a new left-sided winger to provide more consistent output, which could leave Martinelli as the odd man out if a significant offer arrives. The Gunners spent heavily in the previous summer window and may need to shift several first-team players to remain compliant with financial regulations. With a host of top clubs across the Premier League and Europe monitoring the situation, the decision regarding Martinelli’s future may eventually be taken out of the player's hands by the Arsenal board.
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Wider squad clear-out planned
Martinelli is not the only high-profile name who could be heading for the exit door as sporting director Andrea Berta prepares for a busy summer. Full-back Ben White is also thought to be a candidate for sale as the club looks to recoup funds for further investment in the playing staff. Forward Gabriel Jesus is another player whose future remains uncertain after struggling to reclaim his best form following injury problems. Arsenal's priority is to avoid selling indispensable members of Arteta's starting XI, which puts the spotlight firmly on fringe players and those whose contract situations or form have left them vulnerable to the club's restructuring plans.