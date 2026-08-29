Gabriel Jesus warned against Brazil return as ex-Arsenal winger Willian shares Premier League advice

That warning stems from Willian's turbulent spell after leaving the Gunners to rejoin boyhood club Corinthians in August 2021. His return home ended in a mutual contract termination just 12 months later following safety threats directed at him and his family, prompting a quick return to England with Fulham.

Reflecting on his compatriot's dilemma in north London, Willian added: "It's a personal decision, one that only he can make, but from my own experience, I would definitely stay."