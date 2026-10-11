‘Showed the full extent of his talent’ - Gabriel Jesus silences critics and repays Hansi Flick’s faith with clinical Barcelona display

The nature of the goal perfectly illustrated why Flick values the striker. Jesus pressed high up the pitch, regained possession, and immediately attacked the space before beating goalkeeper David Soria. Flick was quick to highlight the forward's clinical edge after the final whistle.

"Gabriel is a fantastic player, with a different profile to Raphinha, and that shows," the German manager explained, as quoted by TopMercato. "But when you look at how he scored his goal, you understand it's one of his great qualities. He knows perfectly how to choose his shooting angle in front of goal. He showed the full extent of his talent today, and I am very happy about it."