Gabriel Jesus hints at Serie A transfer amid Juventus & AC Milan links as Arsenal star admits he didn't 'deserve' Brazil World Cup call-up

Jesus has significantly unsettled his north London future by dropping a series of concrete hints regarding a potential summer transfer to Serie A. With both Juventus and AC Milan actively conducting internal feasibility studies over a market proposal, the Brazilian international has publicly opened the door to a fresh challenge in Italy.

“I grew up watching Serie A and dreamed of playing in Italy,” Jesus candidly revealed during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Scoring two goals at San Siro against Inter was like making that dream come true. I don’t know my future; I’m working now, and we’ll see what happens with Arsenal.”



