Gabriel Jesus relishes 'easy' life at Barcelona under Hansi Flick after netting in Getafe rout

Jesus has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the Barcelona machine, and the Brazilian international was once again at the heart of the action during Saturday's comfortable 3-0 win over Getafe. After scoring the second goal of the evening to put the game beyond reach, the former Arsenal man spoke glowingly about his transition to life in Catalonia and the sheer joy he finds in representing the club.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the emphatic result, the 29-year-old expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to wear the famous Blaugrana colors. The forward explained that the high technical level of the squad makes his primary responsibility—putting the ball in the back of the net—significantly more straightforward than at his previous stops in Europe. "Being at Barca for me is a dream, I have already said it a couple of times," he told DAZN, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. "Playing with these players is very easy too: they all play very well and always have the ball. That makes it much easier for me, since I am a striker, to have scoring chances, and there I am ready to score goals."