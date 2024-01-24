Gabriel Jesus BANNED from popular video game Counter-Strike for alleged cheating as Arsenal star pleads developers to look into his case on social media

Soham Mukherjee
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
ArsenalGabriel JesusPremier League

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has been banned from Counter-Strike for alleged cheating, and has plead with the developers on social media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Jesus spent £30,000 ($38,000) on in-game purchases
  • Slapped with VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) ban
  • Striker pleading with Valve

Editors' Picks