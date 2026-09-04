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Batigol is back! Argentine icon rolls back years in ten-goal centenary party
Batistuta returns for centenary spectacle
Gabriel Batistuta made a memorable return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on 2 September 2026, scoring twice in a 7-3 exhibition victory for the Fiorentina All-Stars against Operazione Nostalgia. Over 20,000 supporters attended the match to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary.
The former Argentine striker featured alongside iconic team-mates including Manuel Rui Costa, Roberto Baggio, and Francesco Totti.
Batistuta's performance thrilled the Curva Fiesole, evoking memories of his prolific spell with La Viola during the 1990s.
- Italy Photo Press
Curva Fiesole choice and match reaction
Speaking after the exhibition, Batistuta revealed he specifically chose to attack the net beneath the Curva Fiesole during the first half after winning the pre-match coin toss.
"I won the toss and chose to go towards that goal because I feel it's familiar," Batistuta explained. "Honestly, I'm not in shape to play, but I couldn't miss Fiorentina's party. I am part of these 100 years, so I wanted to be here."
"I felt their love, and clearly they felt what I feel for them, so it's reciprocal and I hope it continues," he added.
Contrast with Serie A setback
The joyful exhibition provided a stark contrast to the first team's official anniversary fixture on 29 August 2026. Fabio Grosso's current Fiorentina side suffered a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to promoted Frosinone in Serie A.
Despite the domestic setback, the city's celebration remained enthusiastic throughout the centenary week, featuring torchlight parades and city-wide light installations.
Batistuta emphasized that the passion of Florence's support stands apart from short-term results.
- LaPresse
Eternal bond with Florence
Reflecting on the unique nature of the club and its fan culture, Batistuta offered a definitive summary of what Fiorentina represents to its supporters.
"The love the city has for this team is incredible, rarely seen anywhere in the world," Batistuta remarked.
When asked to explain the essence of the club, the Argentine legend concluded: "Don't try to find explanations, you understand? Just feel it."
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