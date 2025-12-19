Getty
Future Real Madrid or Barcelona star? Nottingham Forest have a 'crazy' talent on their hands in Murillo that could become the world's first £100m defender
Brazilian flair: Murillo is not your standard centre-back
Murillo, who moved to the City Ground in 2023, epitomises what it means to be a Brazilian footballer. He may operate at the back, but he is far from being your stereotypical ‘head it and kick it’ centre-half.
The 23-year-old is built like a wall, but can cover the ground at pace. He boasts a wand of a left foot, which allows him to spread play all over the field. He is - as is often the case with enigmatic talents from South America - also comfortable travelling with the ball at his feet.
Having arrived in England with limited senior experience to his name, he is now closing in on 80 Premier League appearances and has graced continental competition this season in the Europa League.
Murillo has also been capped by Brazil and will have his sights set on earning a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the 2026 World Cup. Looking beyond that tournament, it remains to be seen where the Samba star will be plying his club trade on a long-term basis.
Transfer talk: Is Murillo destined for La Liga?
Ex-Forest frontman Harewood - speaking via casino.org, who can help you find the best payout online casino - told GOAL when asked if Murillo is destined to end up on the books of Barcelona or Real Madrid: "Yeah, maybe. It’s all talked about. It’s good we are having this conversation about Forest. It’s been a long time coming. It’s a conversation you always like to have about players that are at the City Ground. It means they are going in the right direction and bringing in players that can help Forest and generate money for the club if they get to that stage where they are going to be leaving. It happens in football. It means they are doing really well at the club - at Forest at the moment, he is doing well.
"It’s good for the club and not good for the club at the same time. You want to keep the top players at the club, but that just doesn’t happen. Hopefully they can replace the players that go. They have done. He has been a breath of fresh air, even though he is quite crazy in his decisions and what he does, but he knows what he wants to do. It’s been working. You have to back him and see where it goes. But it’s good to have those players at Nottingham Forest."
Pressed further on whether Murillo could one day become the most expensive centre-half on the planet, Harewood added: "We have seen defenders go for big money but I wouldn’t say he is an [Elliot] Anderson price tag as a centre-half, but you can’t really say that nowadays! Centre-halves, midfielders, it’s big money. He is a top-class player, it’s just hard to put a price tag on him like that. But when you do put a price tag on like that, that means the club and the owner don’t want him to go."
History maker: Could Murillo become the first £100m defender?
Another ex-Forest striker, Stan Collymore, has previously told GOAL when asked if Murillo will be the first £100m ($134m) defender: "He could be. There are clubs watching him. From a personal perspective I would love to see him stay at Forest for the next three, four, five years. He’s signed his new contract. He may well go on to become the first £100m defender, which for Forest would be an incredible deal if it came. My hope is that he stays for another two or three years."
Forest legend and former Reds captain Stuart Pearce - who knows a thing or two about being a left-footed defender at the City Ground - has also told GOAL of Murillo: "I really like him. He’s one of these that churns the games out, plays all the games, reads the game really well. He’s not your stamp of a central defender. He’s got a physique that makes him look like SpongeBob, but I think he’s a real talent. Comfortable on the ball, can find a pass. He does the unusual at times as well but when you consider his age, he is a real talent.
"He’s one that Forest, with the addition of [Nikola] Milenkovic to partner him and the way they play, they fit the counter-attack method. Murillo probably could go and play at another club that play more expansive, and he’ll deal with that. I think it suits Milenkovic to play at Forest, because they cover him a little bit, he’s got to defend the 18-yard box, and that suits him brilliantly. Murillo is a wonderful talent and really important they keep hold of him."
Unique talent: When Murillo's contract at Forest runs to
Forest have Murillo tied to a contract until 2029, which is helping to keep his valuation high, but it is yet to be determined whether said deal will be honoured as leading sides in the Premier League and across Europe are credited with interest in a unique talent.
