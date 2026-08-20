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Future Liverpool star? Reds legend a ‘big fan’ of Adam Wharton as top qualities of Crystal Palace midfielder are highlighted amid mounting transfer talk
Man City need a replacement for World Cup winner Rodri
Manchester City are said to have the talented 22-year-old registering on their recruitment radar, having already splashed out £116 million ($158m) on Elliot Anderson in the latest window. Another big-money deal could be on the cards after seeing Ballon d’Or and World Cup winner Rodri leave the Etihad Stadium for Barcelona.
Wharton may be lined up to join a Three Lions colleague in the North West, having seen his stock soar across two-and-a-half seasons at Selhurst Park that have seen him savour FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League triumphs.
While City are in the mix, links to Liverpool are never far away. The Reds have been monitoring Wharton’s progress and would likely join the scramble for a much sought-after signature if a bidding war were to be opened.
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Would Wharton be a shrewd addition for Liverpool?
Houghton, who once operated in Anfield and Selhurst Park engine rooms, can see why the all-action midfielder would be welcomed to Merseyside with open arms. Asked about a future move, a man that won two First Division titles with the Reds - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Football Betting that has all bases covered in 2026-27 - said: “I listen to people who I've played with and who've got a good eye for midfielders. I know Jan Molby, he's a big fan of Adam. He spoke about him highly on numerous occasions and I trust Jan's judgment. He knows the game, he knows the position. He feels that there's a real player in there that can do well.
“I spoke to Adam, actually, when they [Palace] beat Liverpool last season. I was at the game and after the match I was talking to Mark Bright and Adam came out. He’s a really down-to-earth lad, really, really lovely kid. It was a joy to speak to him and just listen to him and he just wants to be the best that he can.
“He's got a great attitude. If anyone was to ask me, what do you think of Adam Wharton, I'd say great attitude. He wants to be successful. He's got all the ingredients there for being a top player.
“At the minute, the only worry with Palace is they can't keep selling players. [Marc] Guehi went and now [Maxence] Lacroix's gone and they're moving players around. To have any modicum of success, you can't keep doing that. You look at what they've won, three trophies they've been involved in. One thing you don't want to do is keep changing players.
“If a club like Liverpool comes knocking for you, you're going to be tempted, aren't you? Simple as that if you're Adam Wharton. It's just whether he's the right fit for the manager and that's what it'll come down to. At the moment, I still think Liverpool need a few additions before they really get going.”
Transfer talk: How much will Palace star Wharton cost?
Palace snapped Wharton up from Blackburn for just £18m ($25m), and are expected to bring in at least four times that fee if a sale is to be sanctioned. It could be that the full transfer package demanded for a prized asset pushes towards and into nine figures.
Ex-Eagles striker Clinton Morrison has previously told GOAL of what it would take to prise Wharton away from south London: “Yeah, £60m, £70m - if someone wants to pay £80m, I think they’d bite your hand off. But yeah, definitely at least £60-70 million.
“If you look at how young he is and the talent he’s got, and the clubs that will be knocking on the door for him, then Palace are right to say £60-70 million. It’s good money for another player they’ve developed. He’s a top player.
“But yeah, he’s got all the attributes and there will come a time where he needs to go to one of the top four or five teams, or maybe go and play in Europe, because you need to keep improving yourself as a player.”
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All-action Wharton wants to be a regular for England
Wharton has made 96 appearances for Palace, including 70 in the Premier League, and registered his first goal for the club in a 2-2 draw with Brentford late in the 2025-26 campaign. Those efforts were not enough to earn a place in England’s World Cup squad.
A high-profile move could help to nudge him up that pecking order, with Thomas Tuchel keeping a close eye on his development, with it possible that enticing offers from Manchester and Liverpool will soon be tabled.
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