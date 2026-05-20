Future Barcelona captain? Pau Cubarsi reveals 'leadership' dream as defender 'fully committed' to Hansi Flick's philosophy

While Flick's tactical setup has drawn scrutiny for its risk-taking nature, Cubarsi insists the squad are sold on his vision. The undisputed starter has racked up 48 appearances across four competitions this term. A challenging moment saw his sending off against Atletico Madrid play a costly role in eliminating the club from the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, he views the system's risks as a learning curve. "The manager's philosophy is this and we are going to the death with it, we have won many titles playing like this... when concentrated it turns out very well, as we have seen," he stated.

Reflecting on the incident against Diego Simeone's side, he added: "There is always a way to do it better, also playing with an advanced defence, but they are actions that happen and in thousandths of a second you must decide what to do or not, it is a learning experience that will serve me very well in the future."