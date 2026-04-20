Further meetings are planned: could Michael Olise indirectly help FC Bayern secure a blockbuster transfer?

According to transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri—who earlier reported Munich’s interest in the Newcastle United forward—Olise’s rapid adaptation and form in Germany have convinced Gordon that a move to Bayern makes sense.

Gordon now views a move to FC Bayern as the “logical next step”, encouraged by Olise’s swift adaptation and performances in Germany. Newcastle United are bracing for Gordon’s departure and have begun searching for a replacement.

Tavolieri adds that further meetings between Bayern officials and Gordon’s representatives are scheduled for the coming weeks to discuss personal terms such as salary and contract length. While no specific transfer fee has been agreed upon, talks on that front are said to be in their initial stages.