We shall not be moved! Furious West Ham supporters stage protest inside London Stadium after win against Newcastle

West Ham's players gave their fans something to cheer about this weekend thanks to a comeback win over Newcastle - their first home triumph since February. Jacob Murphy's early opener was cancelled out by goals from Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, along with an own-goal from Sven Botman. The victory was Espirito Santo's first in charge of the Hammers but they still remain 18th in the Premier League and are three points from safety. But the former Nottingham Forest manager believes this game can be a springboard for his team.

He said after the contest: "I think the fans saw something in the team today and this is what we want, this is how we should look at the situation. How can we as a team, show to our fans that we want to fight, we want to change [the] situation. We want to make things tough for our opponents. We want to change our game, we want to improve our game. The fans [we] cannot thank them enough."