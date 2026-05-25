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'Fuming' Wayne Rooney blasts guard of honours for Bernardo Silva & John Stones during Man City send-off game vs Aston Villa
Rooney hits out at mid-game celebrations
During the match against Aston Villa, both Silva and Stones were given guards of honour by both sets of players as they were substituted off in the second half. While the gestures were intended to honour their immense contributions to City, Rooney felt the timing was entirely inappropriate for a top-flight fixture.
"It's incredible," Rooney told BBC Match of the Day. "I've seen a few things this season, and it just makes me sad that some of these things are happening in football. Bernardo Silva and John Stones have been incredible for Manchester City and they deserve it, but do it after the game. If I was in that Aston Villa team, I'd be fuming."
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Shearer echoes Rooney's frustration
Silva was withdrawn just before the hour mark with the scores level, and the spectacle was repeated twenty minutes later for Stones. Critics have argued that such displays devalue the integrity of the Premier League, especially since Villa still had European permutations to consider before the final whistle blew.
Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer echoed Rooney's frustration, admitting he was baffled by Unai Emery's side agreeing to participate in the ceremonies. "I was surprised that Villa agreed to doing it, particularly with so long left," Shearer noted. "I mean, with half an hour, just over half an hour to go with one of the substitutions, so yeah, I'm in Wayne's camp. I'm not a great fan of that while the game is going on."
Guardiola's emotional final farewell
The match served as the end of an era for the Cityzens, marking the conclusion of Pep Guardiola's historic ten-year tenure. Despite the celebratory atmosphere, the visitors spoiled the party on the pitch as an Ollie Watkins brace secured a 2-1 victory for Villa. However, the result felt secondary to the outpouring of emotion from the home dugout as the celebrated tactician brought his trophy-laden spell in Manchester to a close.
Speaking after the final whistle, Guardiola admitted he was "so tired" and broke down in tears as he reflected on the connections he built since 2016. The Spaniard explained that seeing the players react to the departures of Silva and Stones is what eventually broke his composure, highlighting the deep bond within the squad.
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Winning at the Etihad despite the distractions
While City focused on their icons, Villa remained professional enough to secure a victory that influenced the final standings. Although they had already secured their place in next season's Champions League via their Europa League triumph, the win moved them into fourth place ahead of Liverpool. This had a significant knock-on effect for the coefficient spots, ultimately helping Portuguese giants Sporting CP bypass the qualifying rounds.
For City, the defeat was a rare blemish on a day designed to celebrate 20 major trophies won under Guardiola's guidance. Antoine Semenyo had initially given the hosts the lead, but the lack of intensity during the farewell substitutions arguably allowed Villa to seize control. As the dust settles on the Guardiola era, the debate over how to properly honour departing legends without compromising the competitive spirit of the game looks set to rumble on.