Fulham and Real Madrid in talks as Alvaro Arbeloa eyes reunion with his former striker

According to The Athletic, the potential move for Garcia would see the forward reunite with new Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has made the striker a top priority this summer. Arbeloa is regarded as Garcia's football mentor and is reportedly actively involved in the ongoing discussions between the two clubs to bring the Spaniard to west London. Arbeloa was appointed by the Cottagers earlier this month following his departure from the Bernabeu, where he was subsequently replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Should the deal reach a successful conclusion, Garcia would represent Fulham’s first new arrival of the summer transfer window. While Swedish forward Jonah Kusi-Asare has already joined the club on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich, his move followed a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage during the 2025-26 season. Garcia is a player in high demand, having received significant attention from multiple clubs across Europe throughout the calendar year due to his impressive performances in Spain.



